Cuba mostrará sus vacunas contra la COVID-19 en foro político internacional

Stella Moris #FreeAssangeNOW

@StellaMoris1

On 10 December 2021, the High Court reversed the district judge's earlier decision refusing the US request for #Assange's extradition on the basis that to extradite him would be 'oppressive' (s.91) because it would have a real risk of causing his death.



https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/1484553345117339653?s=20