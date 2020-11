Meave Leakey: Definitivamente fue en África donde comenzó todo

Oliver Stone

@TheOliverStone

Here are 3 short films, 12-15 minutes each, that will tell you a lot about present-day #Cuba, the real Cuba -- and the heartbreaking effect the US embargo has on this small country.



Part 1: https://youtu.be/z1mknIkBGUA

Part 2: https://youtu.be/61hYxh9x61Y

Part 3: https://youtu.be/_pNBp0n08ak